David Cameron Returns To UK Cabinet After Seven Years

LONDON, England – David Cameron was appointed secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, on Monday, November 13, 2023, making him the latest former prime minister to return to cabinet under a different prime minister.

“There is no fixed role for former British prime ministers once they leave office, and many have remained as members of parliament or returned to serve in governments led by others,” said the prime minister's office, 10 Downing Street.

At the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London on Monday evening, Rishi Sunak said he was“pleased to have appointed a new foreign secretary” and said the new cabinet is“a united team”.

On Tuesday, former British prime minister, Cameron returned to the cabinet as foreign secretary – making him the first former prime minister to serve in the position after Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who took up the role from 1970 -1974.

Cameron served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, leading Britain's first coalition government in nearly 70 years before forming the first majority Conservative government in the UK for almost two decades.