Belize – Taiwan Signs Grant Agreement For Housing Program

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





Phase II: Low-Income Housing Program

By Caribbean News Global

BELMOPAN, Belize – The government of Belize close friendship and strong collaboration with the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) accepted a grant donation of US$1,425,000 to launch Phase II of the Low-Income Housing Program.

“This funding will be used to finance the construction of approximately 50 studio houses, which is expected to improve the living conditions of approximately 250 beneficiaries,” said the ministry of infrastructure development and housing.“It is envisaged that the project will be executed at the planned community development referred to as Highland Estate.”

The planned community development will provide 831 parcels of land to first-time landowners within the City of Belmopan.

Belize – Taiwan Phase II: Low-Income Housing Program

The project is being implemented by the ministry of infrastructure development and housing and is estimated to have a duration of ten months.

“On behalf of the government of Belize, Julius Espat, minister of infrastructure development and housing, extends the highest appreciation to H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and further commits to strengthening the cooperation and friendly relations between the two nations.”