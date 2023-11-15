Belize Takes Measures Against Israel

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





By Caribbean News Global

BELMOPAN, Belize – The government of Belize on November 14, 2023, announced that it“has repeatedly condemned the actions of the IDF in Gaza,” and that since 7 October 2023,“Israel has consistently violated international law, international humanitarian law and the human rights of Gazans.”

“We have appealed to Israel to implement an immediate ceasefire and to allow unimpeded access of humanitarian supplies into Gaza. Despite our requests, Israel has not stopped its violations of international humanitarian law nor allowed relief workers to alleviate the suffering of millions of Gazans.”

Measures against Israel



The government of Belize with the approval of the cabinet and other PUP members of the House of Representatives, the ministry of foreign affairs, foreign trade and immigration, implemented the following measures against Israel

that are to take immediate effect:



a. The government of Belize is withdrawing its agreement for the accreditation of H.E. Einat Kranz-Neiger, Israel's ambassador Designate to Belize;

b. All activities conducted by the Israeli Honorary Consulate in Belize and the appointment of the Honorary Consul, are suspended;

c. The government of Belize is further suspending all activities of Belize's Honorary Consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel and withdrawing the appointment of its Honorary Consul; and

d. The government of Belize is also withdrawing its request for accreditation of Jonathan Enav as Belize's Honorary Consul.

The government of Belize press office further stated:

“Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has engaged in unceasing indiscriminate bombing in Gaza which has killed more than 11,000 innocent civilians, mostly women and children. The bombing has destroyed many buildings and infrastructure including hospitals, schools and other infrastructure.



“More than one million Gazans are internally displaced as a direct result of the war. Basic necessities of life – water, food, electricity, medical supplies – are severely curtailed by the Israeli-imposed siege on Gaza. Lives have been lost as a result.



“ Belize renews its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unimpeded access of humanitarian supplies into Gaza and the release of all hostages,”

the government of Belize press office statement concluded.