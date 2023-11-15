DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE TO MAKE A SPLASH AT HATTA DAM WITH FIRST-EVER DUBAI STAND-UP PADDLE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Presented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Fitness Challenge’s inaugural Dubai Stand-Up Paddle event will feature training sessions, a mass participation challenge and sunset yoga – the ultimate outdoor experience for all ages and abilities.

For those who have registered for this sold-out event, here’s everything you need to know…



United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 14 November 2023: The seventh edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is gearing up to host a truly magical outdoor experience this weekend with the inaugural Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on Saturday 18 November from 1pm to 6pm.



Presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Stand-Up Paddle guarantees a day filled with adventure, tranquility, and physical fitness amidst the stunning mountainous scenery of Hatta Dam, the magnificent backdrop for this thrilling activity. A testament to Dubai's enthusiasm for health and fitness, places are at capacity for this epic event, which will include training sessions, a mass participation challenge and sunset yoga class on the crystal water at Hatta Kayak.



For those lucky enough to have bagged one of these coveted spots, here’s everything you need to know:



What’s happening on the day

• Training Sessions | 30-minute slots for all ages (5 years and above) and skill levels, with the adult sessions starting at 1pm and 2pm, followed by the teens at 3pm and 3.45pm.

• The DFC Challenge Session | taking place from 4:45pm to 5.30pm, navigate a dedicated SUP course and take home the DFC SUP Challenge Certificate upon completion.

• Sunset Yoga Classes | the first session is scheduled to take place at 4:15pm followed by the second at 5:00pm, this serene session will unfold against the breathtaking backdrop of the Hajjar mountains, for a truly unique and picturesque yoga class – the perfect end to your DFC experience.



What to bring with you

• Equipment | you can either bring your own SUP or use the complimentary equipment provided. Life jackets are mandatory and available upon arrival.

• Requirements | the ability to swim is a must and those under 21 should be accompanied by an adult.



How to get there

• Transportation and Parking | complimentary shuttle services to Hatta will run from Dubai World Trade Centre overflow parking between 9am and 9.30am, returning between 5pm and 7pm. There is also ample parking for those driving to Hatta, with complimentary shuttles to take you from the car park to the event location.



Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; with Presenting Partner Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).



For more information, please visit



About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. This seventh edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities across the 30 days and will bring friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run and Dubai Ride along with the addition of Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 28 October to Sunday 26 November 2023.





