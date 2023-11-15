4 People Stranded By Flash Floods In Ruwaished Rescued

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.15 (Petra) -- The Royal Badia Police managed to rescue four citizens who were trapped in a vehicle by flash floods in the Ruwaished area in the far east of the Kingdom, according to a spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD).Upon receiving an urgent call Tuesday evening, the Royal Badia Police and the Civil Defense immediately mobilized their teams and rushed to the scene, evacuating the stranded people, and they were all in good condition, the spokesperson added.