Jordan Braces For Moderate Weather, Intermittent Showers Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) anticipated that Wednesday's temperatures will remain within the usual range for this time of the year, accompanied by partly cloudy skies. Throughout the day, there will be a chance of light and sporadic rainfall in various regions across the kingdom.In specific areas, such as the northeastern Badia region, these showers may intensify at times, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms. The prevailing winds will be moderate, blowing from the northwest.The weather report highlighted the potential hazards of slippery road conditions in rainy areas and reduced horizontal visibility due to morning fog over highlands and plains.As we move into Thursday, mercury levels are expected to experience a slight increase. The weather will be pleasant in most regions and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Some low-level clouds will adorn the sky, and the winds will be light and southeasterly, gradually shifting to a moderate northwesterly direction.Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, the overall weather conditions will persist mild in most parts of the country, with a moderate climate prevailing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The presence of low clouds is expected, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Today's peak temperatures will be between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 12 or even 10C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 29C and lows of 19C.