Turkmenistan Ready To Increase Gas And Electricity Supplies To ECO Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Turkmenistan is ready to increase supply of natural gas and
electricity to the member countries of the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO), Trend reports.
This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar
Berdimuhamedov during a speech at the 16th Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO) summit.
Berdimuhamedov said one of the main tasks of the ECO is to
develop an effective model of cooperation in conditions of
instability in the world energy markets.
"This is, first of all, necessary to meet the growing energy
needs of our countries to increase the capacity of new industrial
complexes and agriculture, the construction of infrastructure
facilities and the launch of joint production projects," he
stressed.
The head of state recalled a number of large-scale energy
projects with the participation of ECO countries proposed by
Turkmenistan, while calling on partners to expand cooperation in
this area to create a unified energy system of the
organization.
Meanwhile, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a
regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian
and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade
and investment development, and to strengthen political and
cultural ties among members.
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107425178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.