Turkmenistan Ready To Increase Gas And Electricity Supplies To ECO Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Turkmenistan is ready to increase supply of natural gas and electricity to the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

This was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a speech at the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

Berdimuhamedov said one of the main tasks of the ECO is to develop an effective model of cooperation in conditions of instability in the world energy markets.

"This is, first of all, necessary to meet the growing energy needs of our countries to increase the capacity of new industrial complexes and agriculture, the construction of infrastructure facilities and the launch of joint production projects," he stressed.

The head of state recalled a number of large-scale energy projects with the participation of ECO countries proposed by Turkmenistan, while calling on partners to expand cooperation in this area to create a unified energy system of the organization.

Meanwhile, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.