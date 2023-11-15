French Voltalia To Pioneer Hybrid Power Plant In Uzbekistan's Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 15. French Voltalia energy company and Uzbekistan have signed a protocol for the construction of a new hybrid power plant project in Shurkul district near Uzbekistan's Navoi region, Trend reports.

The power facility will combine a wind farm and a solar photovoltaic farm, each having a capacity of 200 MW. A 60 MW battery system (with a total capacity of 240 MWh) will also be included in the complex.

The electric cluster is scheduled to go into service in 2026. According to Voltalia, the planned project will be the first of its sort in Central Asia.

Meanwhile, a tentative deal was reached following President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev's November visit to France.

Uzbekistan has established goals for renewable energy production, seeking to expand its contribution of this area in the energy balance to 25 percent by 2026. This means adding 15 GW of new renewable energy capacity.

In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of 2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.