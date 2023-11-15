Biden To Tell Xi Washington Set To Further Stand With Ukraine - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The "Ukraine issue" is on the agenda of the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for Wednesday, and the American leader will clearly emphasize Washington's intention to continue supporting Ukraine.

This was stated by the National Security Council coordinator John Kirby, who spoke with journalists on board Air Force One on Tuesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"I do think that certainly they (the two leaders - ed.) will want to talk about what's going on in Ukraine, and the President will make it clear that we're going to continue to support Ukraine against Russia's aggression," Kirby emphasized.

He noted in this regard that China“could play a role” if it joined the international effort to support Ukraine and contributed to the promotion of President Zelensky's vision of a just peace.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday U.S. President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan emphasized the importance of direct discussions of critical issues, in particular, Russia's war against Ukraine and the prevention of arms supplies to Russia.