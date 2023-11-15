U.S. Believes In Ukraine's Victory, To Continue Support - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The visit of the Ukrainian government delegation to Washington confirmed the seriousness of the United States' intentions to further support Ukraine, as well as the faith the Americans have in the nation's victory.

This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, in Washington on Tuesday as he was wrapping up his visit to the United States, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We are coming back with a clear feeling that the United States of America, as Ukraine's friend, keeps standing with us nd believes in our victory. We are coming back with the feeling that today, the level of cooperation and our strategic partnership is unprecedented," Yermak said.

In this regard, he noted that Washington is aware of the situation of Ukraine and "is very determined to continue assistance." Although, according to the head of the President's Office, there are certainly issues related primarily to the legislative process in Congress.

He also emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation came to the U.S. with a clear plan of what Ukraine intends to do by the end of this year, as well as next year.

"I think we have been heard," the head of the President's Office noted, adding that the meetings in Washington were "very substantive and very specific." According to him, it was about the entire range of bilateral relations, the sanctions policy, continued military and direct budget support, which is crucial for Ukraine.

In addition, he emphasized that the United States highly appreciates the progress being made by Ukraine, which is not only fighting, but also continues to move along the path of reforms.

"Undoubtedly, the conclusion of the European Commission, which recommended opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, is also very important. Everyone here understands it and treats it with great respect," Yermak noted.

He also noted that Ukraine has homework that still needs to be done.

The head of the President's Office also emphasized that the development of dialogue and coordination of joint efforts is critical, since the United States remains the world's leader in supporting Ukraine and the country's main strategic partner.

"Ukraine is respected, Ukraine is believed in, Ukraine will continue to receive help," he concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past two days, the Ukrainian delegation held meetings in Washington with representatives of the U.S. administration, legislators, the expert community, and the Ukrainian diaspora.