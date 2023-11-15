Energy, Investment Projects: Vice PM On Delegation's Agenda In Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government delegation that visited Washington received assurances that the United States would further support Ukraine in terms of providing both budget support and in efforts to build the post-war economy.

This was announced on Tuesday in Washington by First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Actually, these two days (of the visit - ed.) were dedicated to getting assurances that our strategic partners continue to stand with us both in terms of direct budget support and in terms of building a self-sufficient Ukrainian economy," Svyridenko emphasized.

She added that during the meetings in the American capital, specific actions on the part of the Ukrainian government were discussed, as well as the possible involvement of the U.S. government in developing Ukraine's independent economy.

"Obviously, there are several factors that affect the possibility of increasing our economic growth," explained Svyridenko.

First of all, it is about the localization of arms production in Ukraine and the development of the processing industry. In addition, there were discussions in Washington about "very specific and substantive projects in the energy field, which will contribute to our energy independence and influence GDP growth."

She also noted that all this will create prerequisites for the return of displaced Ukrainians to their country, and that the government considers this one of the main tasks for rebuilding the country. Svyridenko added that the American government expressed its willingness to participate in insuring investment projects in Ukraine.

As for budget support, the Ukrainian team focused on reaching out to as many U.S. officials as possible who support its continuation, as well as with those who oppose it. According to the Vice PM, now everyone understands "that an existential war is going on in Ukraine."

In this context, she emphasized Ukraine's belief in own victory.

"It seems to me that we have once again convinced our partners of this, and they are ready to help us and see great prospects for the Ukrainian economy to build powerful institutions and develop a strong economy," added Svyridenko.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian government delegation visited the U.S. capital to discuss issues of continued support for Ukraine, President Zelensky's Peace Formula, and strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities.