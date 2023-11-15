2,800-Year-Old Ivory Ornament Unearthed In Hattusa Archeological Site In Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 2,800-year-old ivory ornament has been discovered by
archaeologists in northern Türkiye at the excavation site of
Hattusa, the capital of the Hittites, one of the most ancient
Anatolian civilizations, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
The archaeological excavations in the present-day Bogazkale
district of Corum province started in 1906 and have been led by
Andreas Schachner on behalf of the German Archaeological Institute
since 2006.
In the 117th year of the excavations, a piece of art that can
provide insight into Iron Age art was unearthed on the
northwest-facing slope of the Great Fortress area of the ancient
city.
The piece, nearly 30 centimeters (1 foot) in length and 10 cm in
width, features a sphinx, a lion, and two trees of life etched on
an ivory surface.
Speaking to Anadolu, excavation chief Schachner said the
artifact was found in the Iron Age layer of the Hattusa dig site,
which contains traces of many civilizations.
"Most likely, in its own period, it was added as a decoration to
a wooden box or a piece of furniture made of wood. The work is
broken on its right and left sides, but the upper and lower sides
are intact. So, it can be inferred that it was actually longer,"
Schachner said.
"This work is a unique piece for Bogazkoy. For the first time,
we are facing a work adorned with such an intense and beautifully
crafted scene. Extensive excavations have been carried out in
Bogazkoy for the Iron Age, but a work with such detail has not been
encountered before," he said.
The artifact shines a light on artistic relationships in
Bogazkoy in this era, extending towards southeastern Anatolia, as
well in the southwestern direction, and Greece, according to
Schachner.
MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107425168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.