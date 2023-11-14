Saudi Pro League Plan To Lure Jadon Sancho, Richarlison Away From England

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 9:40 PM

After having a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been out of competitive football since August this year.

Sancho's topsy turvy stint at Manchester United could very well come to an end soon with the Saudi Pro League emerging as the English international's next possible destination.

A report by an international media outlet claimed that Manchester United castaway Jadon Sancho is currently being targeted for a move to Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window. Apart from Sancho, Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison is also reportedly on the radar of a Saudi football club.

Saudi outfit Al-Ettifaq were among the clubs who expressed their desire to rope in Sancho during the summer transfer window. Al-Ettifaq are reportedly not interested anymore in luring Sancho away from Manchester United. Sancho, however, was reluctant to leave Manchester United. But a bitter association with Ten Hag can now very well compel the 23-year-old to complete his move to Saudi Arabia.

As per media outlet's sources, there are several other Public Investment Fund (PIF)-controlled sides who are willing to acquire the services of Sancho.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag had previously stated that Sancho's future at Old Trafford seemed uncertain. Sancho has been expelled from first-team training after openly challenging Ten Hag's reasons for not including him in the Manchester United squad for a Premier League game against Arsenal back in September.

Ten Hag had pointed out that because of substandard performances in training, Sancho was not named in the squad. The Dutchman's reasoning, however, did not go down well with Sancho who came up with a now-deleted social media post to say Ten Hag's comments were "completely untrue" and that he had been "made a scapegoat for a long time."

"I don't know," was Ten Hag's response back in September, when asked if Sancho would get to play for Manchester United again. "I prepare my team the best I can, I put all my effort into the players who are available. He is not available, so at this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute,” Ten Hag added.

Richarlison, on the other hand, is currently out of action after undergoing surgery. The Brazilian international has so far registered one goal and three assists having featured in 10 Premier League games this season. Richarlison may have played a key role in securing goals for Spurs but head coach Ange Postecoglou seemed to have found the Brazilian's replacement in the form of the Welsh goal-scorer Brennan Johnson.

Moreover, South Korean forward Son Heung-min's brilliant performance in a Spurs jersey has made things difficult for Richarlison who can often be deployed as a playmaker.

In a situation like this, an offer from the Saudi Pro League can be beneficial for Richarlison who will be raring to get regular game-time in a high-profile league.

