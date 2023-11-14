Al-Sisi Calls For Boosting Intra-African Trade

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed the importance of boosting intra-African trade and exploiting the continent's vast economic potential and natural resources in various sectors, such as agriculture, mining, and others. He also called for coordination and cooperation among the African countries.

Al-Sisi made these remarks on Monday, during his speech at the opening of the African intra-trade fair. He said that the continent has the necessary capabilities and capacities for development and cooperation, but some challenges hinder this process. He added that Egypt is committed to building, developing, reconstructing, and cooperating with the African countries.

Ambassador Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry, Tourism, and Mining of the African Union (AU), commended the Egyptian efforts to host the third edition of the African intra-trade fair. He said that the AU plays a significant role in the exhibition, as well as the special pavilions of the Continental Free Trade branches. He noted that the exhibition is taking place in a time of instability, climate change, and other events, which require us to work flexibly to achieve economic integration.

He added:“This exhibition provides a lot of information about trade and how to promote intra-African trade per the decisions of the heads of state and government so that Africa can move forward towards prosperity.”

The exhibition, which is held in Cairo for the second time, reflects the Egyptian state's dedication to supporting the comprehensive economic development efforts in the African continent by increasing the trade volume and fostering joint manufacturing projects, as well as working to achieve continental economic integration. The exhibition also contributes to the activation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).