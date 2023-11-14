Egypt Denounces Israel's Attack On Qatari Committee's Office In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt stated on Monday through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denouncing the Israeli occupation forces' attack on the office of the Qatari committee for the reconstruction of Gaza. The statement said that this was a clear violation of international law, which requires the protection of civilians and the avoidance of targeting civilian facilities.

Egypt said that the attack on a vital office of a fraternal Arab country that plays a significant role in supporting the reconstruction efforts in Gaza was inhumane and unjustifiable by any false pretext or rationale. It expressed its full solidarity and support with Qatar against this brutal assault.

The statement also urged the international parties to take serious and clear positions and to fulfill their responsibilities to stop these Israeli aggressions in Gaza. It also called for naming the violations without ambiguity and holding the perpetrators accountable.