Azimut Gold Fund Registered By Central Bank Of Bahrain

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Central Bank of Bahrain has given its approval for the registration of Azimut Gold Fund, an investment fund that allows Mubasher Capital Bahrain clients to invest in Egyptian pounds.

This decision is part of Mubasher Capital's efforts to offer more diverse and attractive investment options to its clients worldwide, as well as to enhance their risk management skills.

Azimut Gold Fund is a safe investment asset that can protect clients' investments from any potential devaluation of the Egyptian pound.

Ehab Rashad, CEO of Mubasher Capital Bahrain, commented:“We are delighted with the Central Bank of Bahrain's approval to register the Azimut Gold Fund, which is the second Egyptian investment fund to be registered by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This decision is vital for expanding our range of investment services for our clients. It also demonstrates our commitment to providing secure and viable investment options for them in various economic situations.”

Ahmed Abo El-Saad, Managing Director of Azimut Egypt, said:“The fund's success is a new milestone in the investment fund industry as the first precious metals investment fund to be established in Egypt. We are very pleased with the feedback we received from thousands of investors, which resulted in an outstanding number of subscribers that exceeded 47,000 in less than five months. This is a positive sign of the fund's growth potential in the future.”

The fund is a continuation of Azimut's efforts to spread awareness and financial literacy in Egypt and to transfer its extensive experience in 18 countries around the world to the Egyptian market. Azimut has launched more than nine funds in less than three years to cater to all clients' investment objectives.

Mubasher Capital Bahrain clients can invest in the Azimut Gold Fund through their investment accounts in the company.