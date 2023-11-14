Egypt, Russia Discuss Gaza Crisis, Urge For Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi engaged Tuesday in discussions with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to address the escalating situation in the Gaza Strip.

During the exchange of views, Al-Sisi outlined Egypt's unwavering commitment to restoring calm and outlined the measures being taken to deliver humanitarian aid and facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals and injured Palestinians from Gaza.

Both leaders underscored the urgency of intensifying international efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire, ensure unhindered access to humanitarian aid, and implement necessary measures to safeguard civilians and halt the bloodshed .

“These steps will pave the way for a political solution grounded in the two-state formula,” they affirmed .

The dialogue concluded with an exploration of avenues to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation across various domains.