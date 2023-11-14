Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Tunkillia 223 Deposit Mineralisation Extended 300M North

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) is pleased to announce reverse circulation (RC) drilling assays from the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia). Results have been received for the 223 North, Northern 223, and Central 223 targets. RC and diamond drilling is ongoing at Area 51 and SE Offset.Drilling has finished at Area 191 and Southern 223, with assays pending. Key new intersections include:223 NorthTKB131: 10m @ 1.67 g/t Au from 52mTKB143: 54m @ 0.79 g/t Au from 60m, 20m @ 0.71 g/t Au from 118mHole TBK143 had over 100m combined mineralisation grading above 0.4 g/t Au.Northern 223TKB158: 7m @ 1.26 g/t Au from 168mTKB160: 15m @ 1.06 g/t Au from 127mTKB161: 9m @ 1.23 g/t Au from 176mCentral 223TKB120: 17m @ 2.29 g/t Au from 105mTKB125: 9m @ 1.23 g/t Au from 83mTKB126: 10m @ 1.16 g/t Au from 119mCentral 223 drilling tested the footwall of this ~300m long higher-grade zone.Commenting on Tunkillia drilling assays, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:"We are encouraged to see mineralisation suggesting potential growth of the 223 Deposit to the north. Area 223 North is also interesting, with broad mineralisation complementing prior shallow, higher-grade drilling. "We will start updating the Resource model and expect to share results from southern extensional drilling soon."Drilling Program OverviewOn 26 April 2023 Barton announced an updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the 223 Deposit of 1.15Moz Au (38Mt @ 0.94 g/t), adding 189koz Au at a cost of only ~A$12 / ounce (all in). Follow up drilling targeting 223 Deposit extensions and regional targets started early September 2023.27 RC drill holes totalling 3,834m have been completed at 223 North, with 13 RC drill holes totalling 2,115m at the northern end of the 223 Deposit and 6 RC drill holes totalling 1,120m at Central 223.*To view tables and figures, please visit:





