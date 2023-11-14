SPY Breakout On CPI

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 continued on a bullish note, no matter how much tech was dragging its feet. Downswing rejection, that's what characterized yesterday's session, and left quite a few cyclicals and HYG bullish clues while Nasdaq is primed for an agreeably low CPI figure.

Yesterday was a great day for extending intraday gains be it first in ES or DAX , then a quick dip to the short side , and finally I could add some more long ES gains . Not just in preparation for CPI, I recorded another video yesterday , and added more DAX gains (+58 pts) for you this European morning as well.

Plenty to look for in today's session - the chart section would be brief, and I'll concentrate on live commentary and decisions for all clients.

Suffice to say that I'm looking for rather cooler than hotter inflation, which would (such a figure would...) translate into limited downside, less of Fed tightening bets, and eventual risk-on resolution. Nimbly reacting to the market interpretation would be key.

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 4 of them, featuring S&P 500, credit markets, precious metals and oil

Credit Markets

Credit markets are not capitulating, but are also cautious - signs are these are positioned for a risk-on resolution as well.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Precious metals are increasingly improving, and all that's missing, is a clear upswing on rising volume. I'm still though not looking for miners' outperformance - the yellow metal is to do best as we're heading for recession. Cautious optimism.

