Were Still In A Gold Bull Market

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Barry Dawes of Martin Place Securities explains why he believes we are still in a bear market when it comes to gold, despite public sentiment.

Yes, we are still in a bull market for gold, but you wouldn't know it.

KEY POINTS

Gold



Breached support again

Major support not too far below Gold in most currencies at or near all time highs

Gold Stocks



Volatility is this sector

Sentiment still very low Back into support

ASX Gold Stocks

Still working through that RHS

Palladium



Gets hammered

Back into long term support Sentiment worse than 2015 before subsequent 500% rise!

Stock Markets and Currencies



S&P 500 about to surge



Bond rally to pickup steam? US$ about to surge?



Yen teetering



Nikkei about to surge Yen Gold at all time highs



EURO about to crack as well?



Gold in Euros about to surge



German DAX near all time highs French CAC in strong uptrend



Yuan still weak



Shanghai about to surge?





17 year downtrend meets 32 year uptrend



What a wedge!



Gold in Yuan near all time highs back to key support



All Ords in support



About to run higher?



Gold in A$ near all time highs A$ holding on downtrend



Gold continues to frustrate the bulls and continue to depress small-cap investors in a microcosm that is totally at odds with actions in other world markets.

Gold in most currencies has been making new all time highs and seems ready to run much higher.

That is what you would normally call a bull market!

But you are not feeling it. Sentiment is still so poor. The major currencies seem on the edge of another big decline. The Yen and Euro look very weak, and even small declines from here would suggest major breakdowns ahead.

Economic fundamentals ( whatever that means nowadays) are deteriorating, but stocks are heading higher and seem to want to run very hard to look over the valley and beyond the horizon.

The Israel/Hamas conflict gets stranger by the day, with journalists `embedded' in the Hamas adventure and the roles being challenged everywhere.

What to believe?

Heed the markets indeed.

What are they telling us?

Apart from yet another US$20 slapdown.

I'm still thinking about this a

Signs of powerful internal character in gold.

It could come down another US$20.

A lot of long-term support here.

That May 2023 downtrend is there.

And horizontal support.

Another US$20 lower would backtest the breakout and support on that downtrend.

What can you say about this after that fabulous 6% gain on the previous Friday?

Newmont hit the bottom of this wedge.

This ratio goes back to the lower edge.

Really oversold.

Silver

Still building up pressure

Will break to the upside soon

Soonish

Palladium

Hammered!



Five waves down after an irregular `b' wave

Sentiment as low as 2016 at US$500/oz 2016-2022 gave 500% gain!

Keep in mind the bigger picture is still looking positive for the mining sector.

Currencies, gold, and stock markets.

Is there a pattern here?

US$ is universally expected to crash, but it hasn't yet and just might not.

Still expecting 155.

Bonds are in the early stages of a big rally

Five waves down completed

And an island reversal

S&P 500 Breaks Downtrend

4600 soon

4800 by year end?

The other currencies tell a slightly different story.

Weak currencies, strong local gold prices, and stock markets that could really surge.

Japanese Yen



At very critical stage

Very ugly chart Below the Devil's Number

Gold in Yen



Small pull back from all time highs Heading much higher

Japan stock market



About break 7-month downtrend Set to surge much higher

Euro

The Euro broke a 50-year uptrend and provided a goodbye kiss backtest before falling away again.

Closing below 105 would crack the Euro.

Gold in Euros is heading higher in a strong uptrend.

Backtesting 2022 downtrend.

German DAX is just off all time highs.

French CAC is just off all time highs.

Chinese Yuan

Heading lower

Gold in Yuan



Has pulled back from all time high Into major support

Shanghai Stock Market



Is this about to surge as well?

Same level as 2009

17 year downtrend just about to meet:-

32 Year uptrend What a wedge!

Australia

AU$ is weak, but it is holding onto a 12-year downtrend.

AU$ gold is heading higher.

All Ords holding onto uptrend.

The 7700 resistance seems more important to watch than the 15-year uptrend.

