DHL Express Opens Newly Expanded Global Hub In Hong Kong, Firmly Positions Itself For Global Trade Recovery

The total investment into the Central Asia Hub is EUR 562 million, making it the largest infrastructural investment by DHL Express in Asia Pacific, to date The Hub is one of three DHL Express global hubs connecting Asia Pacific with the rest of the world and also supports intra-Asia trade Peak shipment handling capacity is increased by almost 70 percent. At its full capacity, the hub can handle six times more shipment volume than when it was first established in 2004
DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has launched its state-of-the-art, expanded Central Asia Hub (CAH) in Hong Kong, amid fast-growing global trade in recent years. To date, the total investment for CAH has reached EUR 562 million since its establishment in 2004. This emphasizes DHL's firm belief in the growth opportunities in Asia Pacific, and commitment to developing Hong Kong as an international aviation hub.
Commitment to facilitate trade growth between Asia and the rest of the world
"We believe that global trade matters, and it's here to stay. We have invested more than EUR1.8 billion into our three global hubs, demonstrating our commitment to support our customers' growth as they expand globally," said John Pearson, CEO, DHL Express
. "CAH is important to our customers in Asia and globally, as it handles close to 20% of DHL Express global shipment volume. While global trade is normalizing following a pandemic boom, our investments today will improve our global and regional network, putting us in an excellent place when global trade recovers."
