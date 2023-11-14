HKU Engineering Team Unveils Innovative Battery Design That Promises High Energy Density And Sustainability

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 November 2023 - A research team led by Professor Dennis Y.C. Leung of the University of Hong Kong (HKU)'s Department of Mechanical Engineering has achieved a major breakthrough in battery technology with the development of a high-performance quasi-solid-state magnesium-ion (Mg-ion) battery. This innovative design offers a sustainable, safe, and high-energy-density alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries, addressing the limitations of material scarcity and safety concerns.
MENAFN14112023003551001712ID1107424904
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.