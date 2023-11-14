UN Says 'Significant' Deaths In Strike On One Of Its Gaza Compounds

Internally displaced Palestinian who have fled their homes in the northern Gaza Strip due to intense Israeli military bombardment, live in makeshift shelters errected on empty ground in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIIED JERUSALEM - The United Nations said several people have been killed and wounded in strikes on a UN facility in Gaza City, where hundreds of Palestinians have taken refuge to escape the war.

"The shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries," the United Nations Development Programme said in a statement issued late Saturday.

"The ongoing tragedy of death and injury to civilians ensnared in this conflict is unacceptable and must stop."

In a separate incident, AFPTV footage showed a crater in the middle of a compound of a school run by the UN agency for supporting Palestinians (UNRWA) in Beit Lahia in north Gaza.

Thousands of people displaced by the war had taken refuge in the school.

Israel has been bombing targets across the Gaza Strip since Hamas fighters carried out a surprise attack on southern Israeli border on October 7.

The ministry has not given updated casualty figures for 48 hours, saying it has been unable to establish contact with hospitals.

It said dozens of bodies are scattered on the streets while ambulances have been unable to reach the casualties due to intense fighting and bombings.

UNRWA announced on Friday that more than 100 of its employees had died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.



