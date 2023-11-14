Global Governments In The Embrace Of Inertia

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) In the so-called 21st century, an era presumed to be characterised by technological, communicative and human rights advancements, the persistence of acts of genocide is profoundly shocking. The actions of the Israeli occupation, transforming the oppression of Gazans into a spectacle resembling a blockbuster event, are particularly disturbing. Currently, genocide continues unchecked, marked by various criminal practices and atrocities against civilians in Gaza. The ongoing killing of Gazans persists with no discernible ceasefire in sight.

The question arises: Is this a deliberate demonstration of how our politics is inherently flawed?

Consider the global landscape today. Millions of lives were lost in the first two world wars, occurring during an age supposedly marked by science, enlightenment and reason. Despite our technological and intellectual progress, we have sometimes been unable to prevent the ascent of psychopathic figures in the political landscape, resulting in widespread destruction to humanity. Our scientific and advanced achievements have, in fact, fallen short in aligning with fundamental values and humanitarian consciousness, especially in the realm of hegemony and politics. Throughout history, it has become evident that a coalition of systemic xenophobic and fascist politicians possesses the potential to instigate global destruction and dystopia.

I find myself deeply contemplating the world's current state of moral and political inertia, marked by a lack of decisive political decisions or actions. Why do numerous governments and official organisations around the globe tolerate the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the senseless killing of children, and various acts of violence?

Could it be that the people in Gaza have become normalised to be dehumanised through the occupier's propaganda, making them vulnerable to various forms of aggression and treated as expendable?

Is it possible that the world is slowly transitioning into a posthumanist state, becoming desensitised and indifferent to the plight of humanity?

Is the Global North potentially seeking to resurrect colonial fantasies in its bid to assert dominance over the Global South? Alternatively, does this situation represent a form of“othering”, unjustly demonising the other and consequently permitting these atrocities to persist without intervention?

Could these narratives be employed to legitimise acts of systemic discrimination, coerced violence, eugenics, microaggressions and injustice?

The situation in Gaza serves as an unmistakable reminder of the historical legacy of colonialism and political manipulation. It prompts a crucial question: Should the world not confront and acknowledge its past transgressions in colonial endeavours? Mere apologies may not suffice; instead, active efforts are required to facilitate global recovery from the clutches of hegemony and political arrogance. If we aspire to reclaim a consistent and principled stance against human rights violations and war crimes, it is imperative to pursue a thorough investigation and, if warranted, bring everyone responsible for the war crimes in Gaza to justice. This commitment is crucial for maintaining the integrity of our shared values and fostering a world that stands united against tyranny, occupation, impunity and injustice.

The troubling acceptance of narratives from the Israeli occupying party, even when grounded in falsehoods, raises significant moral and ethical questions. Presenting actions that lead to mass casualties as“self-defence” rather than criminal offences distorts the essence of justice. Granting a sanctified entitlement to occupation for a specific group perpetuates a hazardous cycle marked by profound anguish and unspeakable atrocities

The greatest tyrannies are always perpetrated in the name of the noblest causes.