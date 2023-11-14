Tell Abu Al Kharaz Archaeological Expedition Unveils Insights Into Early Bronze Age Life

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Early Bronze Age occupation at Tell Abu Al Kharaz, located some 4 kilometres east from the Jordan River, was limited to the period covered by the conventional Early Bronze Age IB and II1. There are three main phases and six sub-phases of occupation at the site and based on 16 radiocarbon dates from all Early Bronze Age phases, the Early Bronze Age settlement lasted roughly 200 years, i. e. from approximately 3150−2950/2900 BC.



The material found at the site includes two groups: Objects (fired earthenware, metal and stone and perishable matter) and vessels/sherds of imported vessels.



“Many complete earthenware vessels were found on the floor of a walled space which is part of a domestic compound. These include bowls, lids, jugs and juglets. Objects of stone and a zoomorphic figurine of fired clay were also discovered,” noted Peter Fisher, who came from University of Gothenburg, Department of Historical Studies.

Studying the site the team found a working area in the south-western part of space in which a stone mortar was exposed. Other finds from this space, which were discovered primarily on the beaten clay floor, include various household vessels and storage jars, some of which were still filled with grain.

“A wooden container and tools of bone, together with a necklace of various beads, are also amongst the finds. This space is most likely part of a bakery where grain was stored,” Fisher maintained, adding that a stone-supported stationary stone mortar and several millstones and small mortars for grinding other ingredients for the dough such as flavourings and spices support this interpretation.

Moreover, in one corner is a water“channel” which provided the baker with the second necessary constituent of the dough, the scholar said, adding that a large wooden container is centrally placed and might have had the function of a dough trough.



“One of the people working in this room was probably a female, judging from the nature of a special find in the north-east corner: A necklace consisting of 52 beads and one pendant of black stone,” Fisher said, noting that the beads include those of shells, multicoloured stones and faience.



Another well-preserved room in the eastern part of was unearthed.



“There is a dislocated door socket to the north which points to an entrance from the north-west or northeast. There is a burnt wooden beam and much charcoal and white ashes which are most likely burnt straw from the roof. Seventeen more or less complete earthenware vessels as well as some objects of stone and bone were found in this room,” Fisher underlined, adding that a platter with two vestigial handles and several bowls and jugs were also discovered.

This room might have been a living or dining room, and also the room was full vessels for the storage of food and liquids, according to a research team.

The town was repeatedly destroyed, either by conflicts or by earthquakes, and it was rebuilt. The decisive blow was a major catastrophe, most likely a cataclysmic earthquake.



“The site was finally abandoned around 2900 BC while the occupational lacuna of more than 1200 years after the collapse of the Early Bronze Age civilisation at Tell Abu Al Kharaz is enigmatic since the site was not reoccupied until the latter part of the Middle Bronze Age in the 17th century BC,” Fisher underscored.

