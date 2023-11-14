Biomednewsbreaks SOHM Inc. (SHMN) Unveils New Suite Of SOHM Nutrients' Brand Chewables

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, has announced a new suite of products in the vitamin gummies space. Provided by the SOHM OTC Self-Care business unit, the new line includes 13 new SOHM Nutrients' Brand Chewables. The new suite of chewable products offers an array of key benefits, including bone and skin health, an immune boost, mineral replenishment and sleep aid. The pocket-friendly products come in four flavors - mango, strawberry, pineapple and toffee - and are single serving, individually wrapped. The vegan chewables contain key ingredients, including turmeric, folic acid, and multiple vitamins and minerals; they are also free of nuts, gluten, soy and gelatin. The new chewables are available for purchase online through Amazon and SOHM's direct-to-consumers website. According to the announcement, the global vitamins market as valued at $6.84 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $18.76 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 12.06% between 2023–2031.“This launch of our suite of SOHM Nutrients' Brand Chewables marks our commitment to continually building out a strong SOHM 'Adds Life to Lives' portfolio of products in preventive care segments,” said COHM COO Dr. David Aguilar in the press release.“Going into 2024, we will be announcing additional OTC Self-Care product launches to include our in-house manufactured products from the labs and production lines of our CDMO facilities located in San Diego, California. This launch will have an appreciable impact on our sales going forth.”

SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of"Globalè Prospèro" that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the United States in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

