Techmediabreaks IBN To Reach Investors Worldwide For ROTH MKM's Upcoming New York Technology Conference

12th Annual New York Technology Conference . The premier event is slated to take place at The Yale Club in New York City on Nov. 15, 2023. Set to bring together invited investors and c-suite executives from analyst-selected public technology companies, the conference will provide an exceptional platform for engaging in meaningful conversations and fostering enduring professional relationships. As the official media sponsor, IBN will deploy its comprehensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the conference's visibility and expand its reach to online investors through a range of premium digital channels.

“ROTH is a prominent financial institution with a rich history spanning two decades, covering M&A, financing, restructuring, advisory services, macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies and event-driven commentary,” Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN, said of the collaboration.“Their extensive knowledge in the rapidly growing technology sector makes this event truly special. IBN will leverage its vast network of downstream publishers and strategically targeted social media channels to reach investors worldwide. We are always excited to collaborate with ROTH's exceptional team.”

