420 With CNW - Senate Passes Bill Giving VA Doctors Leeway To Recommend Marijuana Treatments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The U.S. Senate has
approved a measure
that will allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana treatments to military veterans. Titled the
Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilCon-VA) Appropriations Act,
the bipartisan congressional bill will allow veterans to access medical marijuana as long as they have a government doctor recommendation.
Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) doctors will now have the ability to recommend medical cannabis to their patients as long as they reside in states with...
