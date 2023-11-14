Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream, Equity Stock Transfer LLC Enter Strategic API Collaboration

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Equity Stock Transfer (“EST”), an SEC-registered stock transfer agent based in New York City announced that it has deployed a fully operational Application Programming Interface (“API”) to automate the transfer of securities from its software systems to and from Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market. According to the announcement, EST and Upstream have created an integrated suite of technology solutions that deliver an automated in-app solution allowing public company shareholders to transfer their shares between an issuer's primary listing exchange and Upstream.“With a tap of a button, shareholders of Upstream issuers that have EST as their transfer agent may now transfer shares via EST to the Upstream secondary market for improved liquidity, price discovery and instant trade-settlement,” Upstream co-creator Brian Collins said of the move.“This API collaboration with EST also allows non-U.S. shareholders to deposit shares for trading, where they may otherwise have struggled to deposit shares with U.S. brokers, as many brokers do not accept, deposit, clear or trade low-priced stocks, or stocks held by non-U.S. shareholders.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

