Tesla Plans To Manufacture $27,000 EV In Berlin

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A source with knowledge on the matter has revealed that American automaker

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

is

planning to build a $27,000 electric vehicle

in a facility near Berlin. Tesla has long promised to deliver an affordable electric vehicle for the masses, and the upcoming EV is likely part of Tesla's goal to make its electric cars available for the general market, not just early adopters and wealthy individuals.

The source did not specify when Tesla would begin producing the $27,000 electric car, and Tesla declined to comment on the matter. A video posted to social media site...

