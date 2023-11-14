               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
F-16 Training Center For Ukrainian Pilots Opens In Romania


11/14/2023 11:17:11 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The European F-16 Training Center (EFTC), where Ukrainian pilots will learn how to fly F-16 fighter jets, opened in Romania, the Ukrainian media outlet European Pravda reported on Monday.

The EFTC, situated at the airbase in Fetesti in southeastern Romania, is set to become an international training hub for F-16 jet pilots.

The facility will provide training for F-16 pilots from Romania and its partner countries, including Ukraine.

The training for Ukrainian pilots will last for about six months.

According to Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne, the Netherlands will supply between 12 and 18 F-16 aircraft to the EFTC facility.

Ukrainian pilots started simulator training on F-16 jets in August. ■

