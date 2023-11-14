               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits South Indian Ocean


11/14/2023 11:17:07 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted the South Indian Ocean at 07:00:57 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 4.01 degrees south latitude and 87.06 degrees east longitude. ■

  • Famagusta Gazette

