6.1-Magnitude Quake Hits South Indian Ocean

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted the South Indian Ocean at 07:00:57 GMT on Tuesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 4.01 degrees south latitude and 87.06 degrees east longitude. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author