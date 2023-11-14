US Supports Evacuation Of Patients At Gaza Hospitals By Independent Third Party

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United States would like to see an evacuation of patients at Gaza hospitals to get them out of harm's way and will support an independent third party to conduct those evacuations, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news briefing, Miller said Washington did not want to see any civilians, "certainly not babies in incubators" and other vulnerable populations caught in the crossfire. He added the US was in conversations with humanitarian organizations and third parties on the possible evacuation.

"We want there to be safe evacuation for patients in hospitals so they can get out of harm's way. We would support an independent third party, a respected third party to conduct those evacuations," Miller said.

He said Washington was in conversations with a number of humanitarian organisations about possible patient evacuations but did not say which ones or give further details.

Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital, which they say sits atop an underground headquarters of Hamas. The hospital has become a focus of international alarm due to concerns over civilians inside being caught in crossfire.

Hamas, Gaza's ruling group, denies fighters are present and says 650 patients and 5,000 to 7,000 other civilians are trapped inside the hospital grounds, under constant fire from snipers and drones. It says 40 patients have died in recent days, including three premature babies whose incubators were unable to function without power.

Thirty-six babies are left from the neo-natal ward after three died. Without fuel for generators to power incubators, the babies were being kept as warm as possible, lined up eight to a bed.

