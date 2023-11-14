QRCS Mourns The Loss Of Doctor In Gaza Bombing

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is mourning the loss of Dr Hammam Mahmoud al-Louh, a consultant nephrologist and assistant professor of nephrology.

A graduate of the QRCS's Specialist Medical Scholarships Programme in Jordan, Dr al-Louh and his family lost their lives in a bombing at their home in Gaza City, a statement said Tuesday.

The rescue operation was hindered by a full curfew imposed on the city, resulting in a prolonged effort by civil defence personnel to retrieve their bodies from the rubble.

Dr al-Louh's medical specialisation was rare in Gaza.

He worked at Al-Shifa Hospital and Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, and taught medical students at the Islamic University of Gaza and Al-Azhar University – Gaza.

Dr al-Louh was one of the QRCS's consultants who recently contributed to the“Specialised Surgical Operations for Poor Patients in Gaza” project.

This sorrowful incident is part of the tragedy of Gaza's health sector.

According to Palestine's ministry of health, 135 medical facilities were deliberately targeted, with 22 hospitals, 49 health centres, and 51 ambulance vehicles rendered out of service, as well as 198 medical professionals and 20 rescue personnel killed.

Despite the shortage of medicine, fuel, and medical supplies in most of Gaza hospitals, hundreds of doctors and medical professionals continue to perform their medical and humanitarian duty with whatever means available.

Refusing to leave thousands of patients and injured people without medical care, they are striving to provide every possible form of support to keep them alive.

The QRCS reiterates its condemnation of the flagrant violations against medical and relief facilities, teams, and vehicles, stressing that doctors, paramedics, and relief workers are #NotATarget.

