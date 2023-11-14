Vietnam's Pavilion At Expo 2023 Doha Highlights Rich Heritage, Culture And Landscapes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vietnam's pavilion was inaugurated at the international area at the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, featuring a group of plants and flowers that were brought from Vietnam to Doha, in addition to displaying Vietnam's efforts in agricultural development and preserving its environmental diversity.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Vietnamese ambassador to Qatar Tran Duc Hung and Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner-General Bader bin Omar al-Dafa, in the presence of a number of heads of diplomatic missions and ambassadors accredited to the state, government officials, and a number of members of the Vietnamese community in Qatar.

The pavilion tells the story of a people with a rich heritage, full of possibilities and opportunities, a vibrant culture and beautiful landscapes.

It also showcases Vietnam's success stories in agriculture and its vision of preserving the environment and achieving sustainable development.

The pavilion highlights information about the Vietnamese people, the nature of their country, and development trends as it mixes traditional and contemporary elements in all its tourist places.

Tran said that the pavilion showcases the most prominent agricultural practices and Vietnam's cultural heritage, reflects its commitment to sustainable and innovative agricultural methods, and highlights its diverse culture.

He expressed his hope that the pavilion would contribute to enhancing the public's understanding and appreciation of Vietnam's contributions to the agricultural and cultural field at the global level.

In turn, al-Dafa said that the journey of cultural, civilisational, and development communication between world countries met in one place on the land of Qatar for a common future between them, bringing opportunities to strengthen international partnerships and develop the prospects for fruitful co-operation in the field of agricultural and environmental preservation.

