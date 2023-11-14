Closure Soon In Nearly 100 Profiteering Cases

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will issue final orders on nearly 100 cases of profiteering related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the coming six months, a person aware of the matter said, bringing closure to several companies facing charges for years.

