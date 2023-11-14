               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Subrata Roy Death News: Subrata Roy's Mortal Remains To Be Brought To Lucknow


11/14/2023 11:00:37 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Subrata Roy news LIVE: Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara India Group, passed away on Tuesday due to cardiorespiratory arrest, said the business group in a statement. He was 75 years old. Subrata Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated. He died at 10.30 pm on Tuesday, November 14. In a statement, the Sahara Group said Subrata Roy died following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension and diabetes. Calling him an“inspirational leader and visionary\", the company said,“It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar.\"

