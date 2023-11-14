Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Chennai Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "All schools, colleges, and educational institutions will remain closed in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Puducherry districts today, Wednesday, November 15, due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. After coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu received severe downpours on Tuesday, many districts declared a holiday for schools on Tuesday Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 14 to the weather forecasting agency, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and over the South Andaman Sea.

The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal around November 16 Tuesday, authorities declared a school holiday in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore districts Nadu weather forecast for November 15-In its forecast for November 15, the weather forecasting agency had predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry &Karaikal area.-In Chennai, the condition is likely to remain generally cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning might occur at a few places in the city on Wednesday. Moreover, heavy spells might be experienced in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 26-27°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 23°C.-Many places over coastal Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain is expected in many places including coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.- Thunderstorm and lightning is expected at a few places over the Interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area.

