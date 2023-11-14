               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Byculla Building, 12 Fire Tenders On Spot


11/14/2023 11:00:32 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Byculla area on 15 November. As per news agency ANI, 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting operations is currently underway.
The report further stated that five people have been rescued from the building. No injuries reported, it said.(More details awaited)

MENAFN14112023007365015876ID1107424701

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search