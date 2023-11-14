Bhai Dooj 2023: Popular Names This Festival Is Known Across India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bhai Dooj 2023: The festival of Bhai Dooj also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta is observed by Hindus on the day followed by Govardhan Puja. This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on two days that is November 14 and 15.

Bhai Dooj is known by various names across the country but it purpose remains the same that is to celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Some of the names are:

1. Bhai Dooj is the most common name popular in Northern regions of India. The festival falls on the second lunar day of the light fortnight or Shukla Paksha of Kartika which is the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar read: Bhai Dooj gifts: Looking for perfect Bluetooth heaphones? Here are top 8 options2. Bhau Beej: Bhai Dooj is popularly known as Bhau Beej in Maharashtra. Sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their safety, good health, and well-being on this occasion.3. Bhai Bij: Bhai Dooj is popularly known as Bhai Bij in Gujarat. On this day, brothers pamper their sisters by giving them gifts.4. Bhatru Dwitiya: Bhai Dooj is popularly known as Bhatru Dwitiya in South India and Odisha. The bond of love between the God of Death, Yamaraj and his sister Yamuna river is celebrated in this region.5. Bhav Bij: Bhai Dooj is popularly known as Bhav Bij in the Konkani and Goan region. The festival marks the end of Diwali but it's importance is not as immense. New Year is considered as more important festivals festivals read: Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to celebrate brother-sister bond6. Bhatri Ditya: Bhai Dooj is popularly known as Bhatri Ditya in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. On this day, the god of death known as Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna, who welcomed him by applying tilak.7. Bhai Phota: Bhai Dooj is popularly known as Bhai Phota in certain regions of West Bengal and Assam. The festival is celebrated on the first or the second day of the Kali Puja festival.

8. Bhai Tikka: Bhai Dooj is popularly known as Bhai Tikka in Nepal and is celebrated on the third day of Tihar. The festival of Diwali is known as Tihar in Nepal. It is one of the most important festival of the region read: Bhai Dooj 2023: When is Bhaiya Dooj? Know timings, muhurat, rituals, and other details9. Yama Dwitiya: Bhai Dooj is popularly known as in South India, especially in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The name is derived from the god of death, Yamraj. Its origin can be traced back to Hindu mythology. On this day, the god of death known as Yamraj visited his sister Yamuna, who welcomed him by applying tilak.



