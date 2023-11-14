Video: Rajinikanth In Mumbai To Watch India Vs New Zealand Match; Superstar Receives Golden Ticket From BCCI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The pair plans to attend India vs New Zealand match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. One of the prominent visitors to win the coveted Golden Ticket from the BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) was Rajinikanth. Today, November 15, India and New Zealand will play in the World Cup 2023 semi-final.

Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rajinikanth were the celebrities that were awarded the BCCI Golden Ticket. The three were expected to witness the Ahmedabad match between India and Pakistan.

To see the World Cup 2023 semi-final, Rajinikanth and his wife Latha landed at the Mumbai airport late on November 14. Latha was spotted with a green churidhar and a peach, while Thalaivar was seen with a black shirt and blue pants.

The last film in which Rajinikanth appeared was "Jailer," directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and it took in more than Rs 650 crore globally. The actor is currently filming an upcoming project led by TJ Gnanavel. 'Thalaivar 170' is the film's working title, which stars Ritika Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Rana Daggubati.

The celebrity will also be making a lengthy appearance in the upcoming movie "Lal Salaam," which stars his daughter Aishwarya. He will start filming "Thalaivar 170" and then go on to "Thalaivar 171," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.