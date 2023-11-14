Kerala News LIVE: Aluva Rape And Murder: Verdict Ashfaq Alam's Execution Will Not Happen Soon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:16 AM: Indian Railways cancels several trains in Kerala on Nov 18, 19 for maintenance work

As part of track maintenance, train traffic has been again restricted in the state. Eight trains were canceled on November 18 and 19 due to the repair work on the bridge on the Pudukkad - Irinjalakuda section. Southern Railway informed that 12 trains have been partially canceled. Read more

9:06 AM: Youth arrested for threatening 9-year-old with toy gun

A youth who threatened a 9-year-old girl with a toy gun was arrested in Ernakulam. Albin Thomas was arrested. The POCSO department has registered a case against him.

9:01 AM: Aluva rape and murder: Verdict Ashfaq Alam's execution will not happen soon

Ashfaq Alam, the accused in the case of brutally raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Aluva, will not be executed soon. Legal experts said that only after crossing many hurdles will the accused have the opportunity to appeal to the higher courts. Even if the Supreme Court rejects the accused's appeal, there are still options, including mercy petitions.

8:42 AM: Engineer student drowned to death at Palakkad temple pond

An engineering student named Sabari (19), the son of Sundaran, drowned in a temple pond in Palakkad. The incident took place around 6:30 pm on November 14. Sabari had come to bathe as part of Sabarimala rituals.

8:28 AM: Police intensify search in hilly areas after Maoist-Thunderbolt attack

After a recent confrontation between Thunderbolts commandos and suspected Maoists in the Urupukutty forest area of Ayyankunnu panchayat, security forces are now closely monitoring hilly regions and border forest areas of Karnataka. According to police sources, a Maoist was seriously injured in the firing that took place on Monday morning.

8:21 AM:

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open tomorrow for Mandala-Makaravilakku month

The Sabarimala temple will be opened tomorrow at 5 pm for Mandala-Makaravilakku month. The Devaswom Board informed that all the preparations have been completed. The state police chief will visit Pampa today to assess the security arrangements.