Int'l Passenger Traffic At Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Down 41.25 Percent In Oct: Report

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (NNN-MA'AN) – The number of passengers taking international flights at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv fell by 41.25 percent year-on-year, in Oct, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said in a report yesterday.

Due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas that broke out on Oct 7, the airport only saw 1.17 million passengers passing through in the month, compared to almost two million in Oct, 2022.

Yesterday, the daily passenger count at the airport declined to 11,100, the lowest daily figure since the conflict erupted.

The data also showed that, the number of international flights totalled 9,078 in Oct, representing a decline of 28.9 percent year-on-year.

The report noted that, the ongoing conflict had considerable impacts on civil aviation, with only seven foreign airlines currently operating flights to Israel.– NNN-MA'AN

