Iraq Resumes Direct Flights To Denmark

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has announced the resumption of direct passenger flights between Iraq and Denmark, with the route covering Baghdad, Najaf, and Copenhagen.

This marks the second European destination after Berlin, utilized by Iraqi Airways through a codeshare agreement.

According to the company's management, the decision to reintroduce this vital route aligns with the directives of Transport Minister Razzaq Hadi al-Saadi, aiming to expand the company's destinations in response to traveler demand.

Iraqi Airways has scheduled two weekly flights on Sundays and Wednesdays.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

