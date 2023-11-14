Iraq Inaugurates New Oil Terminal At Khor Al-Zubair Port

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Transport has announced the opening of the 340-meter-long oil terminal at Khor Al-Zubair port.

The General Company for Iraqi Ports inaugurated the crucial project, part of the second phase of the Japanese loan, in the presence of Japanese Ambassador to Iraq Futoshi Matsumoto.

According to a statement from the Ministry, this development is aimed at enhancing the infrastructure of Iraqi ports, positively impacting the company's revenues and contributing to the state treasury.

Farihan Al-Fartousi, Director-General of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, emphasized that the project will bolster company revenues and benefit the state treasury. The Japanese Ambassador, Futoshi Matsumoto, highlighted the historical ties between Japan and Iraq, emphasizing efforts to strengthen economic and trade relations.

Assistant Director-General of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, Captain Adel Ali Dushar, mentioned the company's diligent efforts in infrastructural development, including the modern and advanced Al-Faw Grand Port. Dushar also noted the completion of another project, the service dock, which includes buildings such as the offshore drilling department and maritime lighting facilities, contributing to the overall enhancement of Iraqi ports.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

