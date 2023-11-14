Switzerland's Embassy Delegation Visits School In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 14 (Petra) -- A delegation from Switzerland's Embassy visited Al-Qadisiyah Elementary School for Girls in Irbid Governorate on Tuesday.Coordinated with World Vision International, the visit's objectives were to gain insight into the school's ongoing initiatives, reap their benefits, and share best practices for bringing comparable initiatives to other educational institutions.The delegation toured all the school's facilities and learned about the school's experience in integrating students with disabilities, communicating with them, and identifying their needs.The delegation expressed admiration for the school's accomplishments, particularly in relation to the provision of appropriate support and integration of individuals with disabilities with their peers, as well as the establishment of an English language learning center for students.