Minister Umerov Thanks EU For Consistent Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a brief video message to the participants in the EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence), Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed gratitude to the European Union for providing consistent support for Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian aggressor.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Umerov mentioned that he had recently visited a command post of Ukraine's Air Defense Division, equipped with the EU-supplied air defense systems, which had already downed 192 enemy air targets. Otherwise, these could have been 192 destroyed objects: residential houses, enterprises, power substations, railway stations, silos, or schools.

According to Umerov, further military and technical aid from partners allows Ukraine to plan and carry out both defensive and counteroffensive actions.

Umerov emphasized that Ukrainian forces will continue to fight until they reach the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

