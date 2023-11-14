Zaluzhnyi, Burkhard Discuss Ukraine's Air Defense Capabilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Together with Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk and Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi held a phone conversation with Chief of the Defence Staff of the French Republic, General Thierry Burkhard.

The relevant statement was made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The parties spoke of the situation on the battlefield, the course of combat operations, the enemy's actions and potential plans.

“We shared our respective views on technological gains for gaining air superiority over the enemy, remote demining and fire engagement of the enemy targets,” Zaluzhnyi noted.

Separately, the interlocutors focused on bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities, military training, and restoring the combat capacity of military units.

Zaluzhnyi thanked the French side for providing consistent support and assistance to Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence.