Russians Destroy Historic Buildings Of Jewish School, Synagogue In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have destroyed a Jewish school and a synagogue in the Zaporizhzhia region's village of Novozlatopol.

The relevant statement was made by President of the Association of National Minorities of the Zaporizhzhia region Naufal Khamdani on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy destroyed the historical buildings of a Jewish school and a synagogue in the Zaporizhzhia region's Novozlatopol,” the report states.

According to Naufal Khamdani, one of the two buildings dated back to the late 19th century and served as a synagogue.

Another building was destroyed nearby. It was a Jewish school built in the 1920s.

Naufal Khamdani shared the photographs from the scene, adding that only the outer walls, which are also damaged, had remained in place.





A reminder that Russia has already damaged and destroyed over 130,000 civil infrastructure objects in Ukraine, including more than 104,000 residential houses.