Klitschko, Stockholm Mayor Discuss Future Reconstruction Of Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mayors of Kyiv and Stockholm, Vitalii Klitschko and Karin Wanngard, discussed the implementation of joint projects, including the future reconstruction of the Ukrainian capital and assistance in the social and humanitarian spheres.

Vitalii Klitschko in a post on his Facebook page , said that at the meeting with Wanngard, he expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine, Kyiv and assistance to Ukrainians, who fleeing the war, received temporary protection in Stockholm.

"We also discussed further cooperation between our cities, including the implementation of joint projects. These include the future reconstruction of Kyiv, and assistance in the humanitarian and social spheres. We are also interested in Sweden's experience and specialists in rehabilitation of military and veterans," the mayor said.

As reported, the Swedish capital Stockholm is a sister city of Kyiv. The agreement was signed on March 24, 1999.